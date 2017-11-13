Liberia: Liberty Party Snubs Mediation Talks

Liberty Party says it is not interested in speaking with the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders, Chief Zanzan Karwor (pictured)

-Says chiefs and religious leaders are "living in Pres. Sirleaf's purse"

An official of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) says that his party will not have time to sit with any group of negotiators including members of the Traditional Council as being suggested by the head of the council, Zanzan Kawor to reconcile with authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) ahead of the ongoing legal formalities before NEC hearing officer.

On Wednesday, November 8, Chief Kawor said the National Traditional Council of Liberia in partnership with the inter-religious council took a decision to intervene in the ongoing legal battle between the LP and the NEC.

In an apparent reaction to the council's mediation plan, Daniel Sando, LP assistant secretary for press and publicity, told the popular "the Truth Breakfast Show," on Truth FM 96.1 last Friday, that framers of the mediation have already compromised their neutrality, and should dare not invite the LP to any planned negotiation table, because they (Traditional Council) are already living in "President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's purse."

He said the LP will not cooperate with any group of negotiators, neither compromise its claims of electoral irregularities and frauds, but rather stay the course by pursuing the case to a logical conclusion.

"We respect the Traditional Council and the Inter-Religious Council, but please, we are not asking for intervention from any quarter; we are going to court and therefore, are not interested in bringing war to this country. Let those negotiators stay by themselves, because we know the history of this noble land," Sando said.

For him, the LP leadership does not want any out-of-court settlement, and so, "The Traditional Council should not waste their time, to... be thinking of establishing any form of conversation with the Liberty Party. Let me inform the Liberian people that nobody should waste their time on this matter for out-of-court settlement," the LP official said.

The party standard bearer, Charles Walker Brumskine, has earlier ruled out any settlement to the crisis, except a ruling from the Supreme Court. Brumskine recently told the Voice of America (VOA) Daybreak Africa Program that the LP would settle for nothing less than the Supreme Court ruling into his complaint.

Like the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders, the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader, Simeon Freeman, has written several groups, including the traditional council and the inter-religious council, requesting for their intervention to resolve the current political impasse so as to move the country forward.