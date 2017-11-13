13 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Beaufort West 'Day Zero' Drought Claims Not True - Western Cape Govt

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Water Crisis Looms in Beaufort West

The Western Cape government has denied claims that Beaufort West, a town of about 37 000 residents, has reached "Day Zero" in the water crisis in the region.

The town "has simply run out of surface water", said James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

"No, Day Zero has not arrived. But the town has relied on boreholes and a water reclamation plant for a long time and continues to do so," Styan said.

The town has 32 operational boreholes, he added.

Styan was responding to claims on social media that Beaufort West had run out dam water.

He said other areas, such as Kannaland, Knysna and Bitou were worse off.

"The provincial disaster management centre has been activated and continues to monitor the situation across the province," said Styan.

In October, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said the City of Cape Town anticipated that the supply of municipal water would run out around March 2018.

She said if consumption was not reduced to the required levels of 500 million litres of collective use per day, "we are looking at about March 2018 when supply of municipal water would not be available".

At the time, collective water use figures stood at 618 million litres per day.

De Lille was speaking at the unveiling of the City's critical water shortages disaster plan.

In October, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane urged De Lille and Bredell to address water losses due to leaks to further prevent unnecessary wastage.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Releases Fees Commission Report

President Jacob Zuma has released the report of the Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.