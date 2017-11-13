12 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mangoma Says Tsvangirai's Continued Stay in Govt House a Form of Corruption, MDC Alliance As Undemocratic As Mujuru

Coalition for Democrats (Code) presidential candidate, Elton Mangoma, has described Morgan Tsvangirai's continued stay in a government house as some form of corruption.

Mangoma also claimed that his alliance has a different narrative from the MDC Alliance and the People Rainbow Alliance (PRA) because they pursue Zanu PF's "One Centre of Power" method.

He was speaking in Bulawayo after touring ZAPU offices on Friday.

"You cannot say you are fighting corruption when you are staying in a government house. Those who think that by coming to code they will win as it will be their time to eat must go to corrupt people. In Code, we are going to work to make this country a better place to stay," he said.

Tsvangirai has been staying in government house since the end of the inclusive government in 2013.

Mangoma further said, "One thing that Code has got is a new narrative different from what the other parties have been selling. The first thing is about presidential powers. Zanu PF has got one centre point of power which decides who to hire and fire. This is the same model that PRA pursues. The MDC Alliance also has got one centre of power syndrome."

Mangoma said for checks and balances, his alliance has created two centres of power.

"Code has two centres of power. We have created a supreme council which will look after all the executive powers that have got everything to do with the people's freedoms when we are in government," he said.

Mangoma said ZAPU president Dumiso Dabengwa will head the council.

He also accused PRA leader, Joice Mujuru, of being power hungry.

"Essentially the difference between Code and PRA is mostly because their presidential candidate (Mujuru) did not want to go through a selection process. They had applied to join Code and requested for an assurance which they did not get so they then formed their own alliance," added Mangoma.

Five political parties have coalesced to form the MDC alliance while Mangoma's Code has six political parties.

Mujuru's alliance is comprised of little known parties namely Zimbabwe United for Democracy (Zunde), Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment led by Gilbert Dzikiti.

