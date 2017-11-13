13 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Magacha's Latest Album Auctioned for $800

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo

Laughter and thrills characterised award-winning gospel musician Sabastian Magacha's album launch dubbed "Wonererwai Jesu" that was held on Friday night at the Theatre in the Park in Harare Gardens. The event was hosted by popular comedian Samantha Kureya, affectionately known as Gonyeti, who was at her best as she threw jokes that continuously left fans in stitches.

Businessman and Affirmative Action Group president Chamu Chiwanza, who was the guest of honour, was the highest bidder to walk away with the new flash lock and CD for $800 followed by Zimpraise CEO Joseph Madziyire, who bought it for $400. Man of the night Magacha, who was clad in white jeans and check blue jacket, started his performance with prayerful song of repentance simply called "Saba's Prayer" that turned the atmosphere into a worship zone. It was followed by "Ndiregerereiwo" and "Chikarara".

The "Bhosvo" hit-maker then warmed up the atmosphere when he introduced praise songs with afast beat that saw revellers on their feet. He managed to win the hearts of his fans when he introduced the plug songs "Wonererwai Jesu", "Moses", "Mweya Mutsvene" featuring Jah Prayzah, "Maria naMarita" featuring sungura kingpin Alick Macheso which he sang in their absentia.

The crowd went into frenzy when popular music producer Oskid got on stage to perform dancehall song "Vanegumi". Magacha also shared the stage with his young brother Tinashe Magacha on the latter's song "Hande" much to the delight of fans. Other tracks on the 14-track album include "Mama My Hero", "NdiJesu Anosimudzira", "Gamba", "Rapture", "Imi Mama" and "Your Grace". Magacha said he was pleased with the turnout and is optimistic that his latest offering will open new doors for him.

"I was happy that the turnout was great and I believe this jam-acked project will make noise everywhere. It will open greater doors for me in my career," he said. The event was attended by various musicians, producers, captains of industry and supporting acts were Nyasha Mutonhori, Sir Benjamin and Janet Manyowa.

Zimbabwe

Remove Mugabe and Reclaim Your Country - Malema

South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Leader Julius Malema has once again criticised Zimbabwe's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.