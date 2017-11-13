Chikwawa — Chikwawa District council Chair Councilor Dyson Manjolo during ground breaking ceremony - Pic by Steve Chirombo MANA

Hunger Project has set aside K102 million to be used to construct a maternity wing and staff houses at the Hunger Project premises around Nchalo in Chikwawa District.

The project is expected to help communities in the district, in particular, those around Nchalo area, to access health services after they stayed for decades without a public health facility.

Hunger Project Country Director, Lawlands Kaotcha, said soon after the ground breaking ceremony on Friday, construction works will turn the place to be a full public health centre which will likely improve the access to sexual and reproductive health services in the area.

During the launch function Friday, Hunger Project, District Council and the District Health Office signed a memorandum of understanding on the roles each party would play.

Kaotcha said, "We hope this will address challenges of pregnant mothers delivering at home or on their way to health facilities. It is within our mandate to make sure that we support government in eliminating poverty and hunger."

The Country Director further said the project is expected to be completed by March, 2018 with communities expected to contribute bricks and sand.

"On the part of the ministry, we are already assured of the health staff. The memorandum of understanding signed today will help to remind us to seriously fulfill our roles," said the Country Director.

South West Chief Quality Manager in the Ministry of Health, Dr Malangizo Mbewe, commended Hunger Project for the gesture, saying the project is going to improve different health services, including sexual and reproductive services.

Dr Mbewe then reminded the organization to think of buying an ambulance so that once opened, the facility should be able to carry out referrals.

The Chief Quality Manager also took time to sensitize women to utilize the availability of family planning methods in various public and private hospitals to enable them have manageable families.

"The construction of the maternity wing does not mean that you should have many children. Please go and get contraceptives at our hospitals," appealed the Chief Quality Manager.

Chikwawa District Council Chairperson, Councilor Dyson Manjolo, said the wing will significantly assist to reduce cases of maternal and neo-natal deaths which he said were currently high in the district.

The Hunger Project intervention comes at a time most pregnant mothers in the area fail to pay for services at St Montfort Hospital and instead travel about 27 kilometres to access free health services at the district hospital.

The construction works of the maternity wing and the two staff houses will be implemented with support from Human Kind Project from Australia.