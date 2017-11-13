Zimbabwe: Club Mandisa Engages International Artists

Mutare's hottest entertainment hub -- Club Mandisa -- has lined up shows that feature local and international artists as we head towards the festive season.

The club has engaged top local and international DJs as well as musicians. To set the ball rolling, Club Mandisa recently hosted top South African wheel-spinner, DJ Trixcy, who set the club on fire with a five-star performance.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Club Mandisa director Bonface Nyamanhindi said they were elated to host international DJs and musicians.

"We feel proud and at the same time delighted to host international DJs and musicians and mix them with other local artists so that they can exchange notes," said Nyamanhindi.

"We will continue hosting international DJs and musicians in order to provide top-class entertainment to our loyal revellers.

"We are currently in talks to design contracts for various DJs and musicians both locally and internationally," he said.

Club Mandisa has been promoting upcoming artists and it has also given a platform to some of the country's top dance groups.

"Besides financially empowering artists, we are also promoting them and developing their talents," Nyamanhindi said.

DJ Trixcy has revolutionised house music in South Africa. He is a dynamic mix of energy, skill, passion and intelligent ambition -- every attribute of a successful DJ and producer.

"I believe that in order to stay relevant as a DJ, you constantly need to keep up to speed with what's going on in the industry, know your competition, research your music and always try to have your finger on the pulse of what the crowd wants," DJ Trixcy said.