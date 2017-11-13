13 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Ku Mechanic Stabbed to Death

By Sheila Kathewera

Kasungu — A 42 year old man, Justin Chawinga of Mwalingo Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku in Chitipa District, is reported to have been murdered by anonymous people at his garage in Kasungu where he settled.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations officer, Edna Mzingwitsa, the deceased was found dead at Chawinga's Garage area in Mapuloti Township in the district where he was working as a mechanic.

"The deceased was found dead in his store room with blood oozing from a stabbed wound on his chest at the garage where he was working," Mzingwitsa said.

After postmortem held at Kasungu District Hospital, the results showed that the deceased died due to loss of blood.

Meanwhile, the police investigations are still in progress to tress and apprehend the suspects.

