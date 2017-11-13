Mwanza — DC's represantative William Kulapani assisting a beneficiary while Red Cross officials look on - Pic by Brian Wasili

To address mobility challenges faced by learners with disabilities to and from school, two tricycle wheel chairs have been donated to two pupils from Mwanza by Malawi Red Cross Society.

The beneficiaries of the donation, both of whom are boys, are Chifuniro Biyasi, 19, who is in standard two at Kalanga Primary School and Yamikani Fanikesi, 10, who is in standard 4 at Tsupe Primary School. Both come from Sub Traditional Authority Govati.

Speaking after receiving the donation on Friday at Kalanga School, an official from education office in the district, Ogrive Kasaida, commended Red Cross for the gesture.

"These wheel chairs will address challenges of movement that were there for the two pupils when going and coming back from school," said Kasaida.

He then called upon parents and guardians in the area to send their children with disabilities to school so that they become responsible citizens in future.

"Let us join hands with government in the promotion of education for children with disabilities in order to prepare them for an independent life in future," he added.

The education official observed that children with disabilities who are left uneducated end up being street beggars.

He then advised parents and guardians of the recipients of the donation to take proper care of the wheel chairs by maintaining them so that they used for a long time.

Chifuniro Biyasi, one of the beneficiaries of the wheel chairs who used to be carried on the back of his mother to and from school because of his mobility challenges, said his education development was compromised.

"I used to be absent from school once my mother was committed to other duties or away. Now I will only need someone to push the wheel chair," said Biyasi.

Though the recipients have both the legs but could not walk since birth. Malawi Red Cross spent about K200, 000 to purchase the two wheel chairs.