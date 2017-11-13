12 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President Ramaphosa Leads Teamsouth Africa to World Rugby Council 2023 Host Venue Announcement, 13 Nov

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Monday, 13 November 2017, return to London where he will lead Team South Africa to the World Rugby Council announcement of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host venue.

The announcement is expected to take place in London on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

Deputy President Ramaphosa led Rugby World Cup Bid Team SA in September when it presented its case to host the 2023 tournament that will take place 200 years after the invention of the game of rugby by William Webb Ellis.

The South African bid has subsequently been named as the "clear leader" and "unanimous" choice of the Rugby World Cup board to host the 2023 tournament. This follows an exhaustive tendering, clarification and evaluation process. Contenders France and Ireland were rated second and third respectively.

The final decision rests with 26 World Rugby Council members who collectively exercise 39 votes and among whom a simple majority is required to secure the hosting rights. The three bidding countries do not vote.

Those eligible to vote in the secret ballot on 15 November are: Australia (3 votes), England (3), New Zealand (3), Scotland (3), Wales (3), Italy (3), Argentina (3), Canada (1), Japan (2), Georgia (1), Romania (1), USA (1), Asia Rugby (2), Oceania Rugby (2), Rugby Africa (2), Rugby Americas North (2), Rugby Europe (2), Sudamerica Rugby (2).

The announcement is scheduled for approximately 15h00 (SA time) on Wednesday, 15 November 2017, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport (Channel 201) from 14h30 as well as being live streamed by worldrugby.org.

Deputy President Ramaphosa's participation and leadership in this visit will once more demonstrate government's support for and commitment to the effort to return the tournament to the African continent in the 21st century.

The high-powered delegation will again include Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and Chief Executive Officer Jurie Roux, who will laid out South Africa's technically and commercially compelling case to host the tournament in in September.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

