12 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Up-Date On the Police Investigations of the Death of Three Children

The Police in Mokopane are investigating the death of three children who all died upon admission in Voortreker Hospital.

It is alleged that five (05) children ate something and subsequently started having some complications until they were taken to the hospital. Two died upon admission in hospital, the third one died later while two others aged 09 and 11 years old are still admitted in hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased who are all from Extention 19 outside Mokopane were identified as follows:

Paballo Selota aged 07 year old boy.

Tshepo Tlou aged 15 year old boy.

Memeza Elias Mulaudzi aged 10 year old boy.

The cause of death of all these children is still unknown but the Police investigations including the autopsy will tell as they are still unfolding.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

