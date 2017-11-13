Malawi: Three Children Drown in Kasungu

Kasungu — Three children of Chimusi Village, Sub-Traditional Authority Simlemba in Kasungu died Friday after drowning at Mapasa Dam along Lisasadzi River.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Edina Mzingwitsa, the three went to the dam to play, only to encounter such a calamity.

"These three deceased children went to the dam to play after knocking off from school without their parents' knowledge. It was later when the villagers realized that the kids were missing and conducted a search where they found their clothes along the water, which alerted them that they had drowned in the dam," she said.

The three children have been identified as Boniface Kathumba (10), Andrew Gama (7), and Francis Paul Gama (7) whereby their death is due to suffocation and gulping of water according to results of postmortem held at Kasungu District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police have advised the general public, especially parents, that they should keenly monitor their children's movements as time is approaching the rainy season to avoid such incidents.