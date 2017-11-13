11 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Three Children Drown in Kasungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankho Phiri

Kasungu — Three children of Chimusi Village, Sub-Traditional Authority Simlemba in Kasungu died Friday after drowning at Mapasa Dam along Lisasadzi River.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Edina Mzingwitsa, the three went to the dam to play, only to encounter such a calamity.

"These three deceased children went to the dam to play after knocking off from school without their parents' knowledge. It was later when the villagers realized that the kids were missing and conducted a search where they found their clothes along the water, which alerted them that they had drowned in the dam," she said.

The three children have been identified as Boniface Kathumba (10), Andrew Gama (7), and Francis Paul Gama (7) whereby their death is due to suffocation and gulping of water according to results of postmortem held at Kasungu District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police have advised the general public, especially parents, that they should keenly monitor their children's movements as time is approaching the rainy season to avoid such incidents.

Malawi

Factionalism Hits Main Opposition Party

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials in the northern region have said the party is facing the demon of factionalism and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.