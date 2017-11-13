Rwanda: Volleyball - Kirehe Appoint Ntanwangundi New Coach

Kirehe Volleyball Club have appointed former University of Kibungo (UNIK) trainer Dominique SesongaNtawangundi their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The development comes just weeks before the men's national league slated to kick-off at the end of November. News of Ntawangundi's signing was confirmed on Friday evening by Kirehe club president JanvierGasasira.

Ntawangundi replaces Fidele Nyirimana, who spent one season with the Nyakarambi-based outfit and guided them to a respectable second place in their second season in the national championship.

The previous year, under Pierre Marshal Kwizera, Kirehe finished in third position. Under Nyirimana, Kirehe won two trophies -Kayumba Memorial Tournament and Carred'AS - but also lost to APR at the final of KAVC Memorial Tournament in Kampala.

Ntawangundi was among the founding member of UNIK (formerly INATEK) in 2009 and he went on to guide them to two league titles, two Genocide Memorial Tournament and three KAVC Memorial tournament titles.

It is reported that Nyirimana, a former coach of National University of Rwanda, who also coached Rayon Sports for one season, could join reigning league champions Gisagara to replace Eric Gakwaya.

Kirehe have lost some of their key players like Richard Muhirwa, who went for further studies (Master's degree) in China, Fred Mubunyi and SylvesteNdayisaba, who signed for local league rivals University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) respectively.