Christopher Maisiba, the headteacher of Mawaka Secondary School in Gilgil. He was drunk when he came to receive examination papers.

Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia on Monday came face to face with teacher drunkenness as she inspected Form 4 national exams.

Ms Macharia, who inspected the opening of an exam container at Gilgil deputy county commissioner's office, was upset when a headteacher turned up to collect papers while totally drunk.

SMILES

The principal of Mawaka Secondary School, in drunken stupor, was unapologetic and even engaged the TSC CEO in a verbal exchange.

He appeared not worried about the interrogation, occasionally smiling sheepishly.

The teacher, identified as Mr Masibo, was angered when Ms Macharia asked him why he reported to work while under the influence of alcohol.

"Bwana (Mr), how do you manage the examination in your school with this kind of behaviour?" posed Ms Macharia.

The teacher replied: "I am not drunk as my colleagues are saying. I only woke up late and came hurriedly to pick the exam papers."

While he struggled to control the power of alcohol over him, the teacher, dressed up in a black suit and a striped shirt without a tie, appeared disorderly.

ARRESTED

His spirited attempt to feign normal behaviour failed and he was arrested on the orders of Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha.

A headteacher from a school neighbouring Mawaka Secondary was given the tests to deliver to Mr Masibo's school as Ms Macharia vowed to teach him a lesson.

Ms Macharia promised to visit the school to see how examination was being conducted.

The CEO warned headteachers and supervisors against opening the examination papers before their stipulated time.

In Nairobi, two invigilators at Aga Khan High School were dismissed after they arrived late for the exams.

2 FIRED

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who was at the school to supervise the tests, said new invigilators had been hired to replace them.

"We have to take this work seriously and we will not relent in our efforts to deliver credible examinations," said the CS.

He disclosed that private schools that engage in examination malpractices would be deregistered.

"In fact we are going to deregister a private school in Nakuru where there have been two attempts by the centre manager to open materials before stipulated time," said Dr Matiang'i.

He said any attempt to interfere with the examination materials would be detected anytime due to security features.

CHEATING

The CS added that three candidates had been disqualified from sitting this year's examination after they were involved in irregularities.

"Once you are caught involving yourself in irregularities, you are kicked out of the examination centre. We punish you on the spot," said Dr Matiang'i.

Earlier on, the CS visited Our Lady of Mercy Girls Shauri Moyo in Nairobi where he encouraged the students not to engage in any form of cheating.

A student at the school was arrested last week for engaging in malpractice and is set to appear in court.