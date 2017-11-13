press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) strongly condemns the escalation of systematic attacks on its members by alleged AMCU thugs who are exploiting the strike situation with acts of crime and barbarism in Kusasalethu. Four members of the NUM members working for Kusasalthu mine in Carletonville had their houses and cars torched last night. This happened in Wedela Township where a house and a car belonging to two different members were set alight. The same thing happened in Deelkraal residence owned by Kusasalethu Mine where a house and a car belonging to two different members were also set alight.

"This happened following the dismissal of AMCU leaders by the company on matters related to misconduct. The AMCU members supporting their leadership went around on the 09 November 2017 in the evening stopping workers from reporting for duty. This happened again in the morning of the 10 November 2017. This led to our members losing their shifts due to intimidation by AMCU members who some of them are on suspension due to ill-discipline," said Mbuyiseli Hibana, Carletonville Regional Secretary.

"We want the company to take action against these thugs who have decided to target our members for reporting on duty on the days specified above. This intimidation against members of the NUM has been happening for some time now and our members have reached a stage where they cannot tolerate it anymore," Hibana added

He further stated the cases have been reported to the police and urged on our members to remain calm while police are investigating.