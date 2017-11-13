Somalia: 'Little Mogadishu' - the Political Success of Somali-Americans

analysis

The political successes of a Somali community in Minnesota flies in the face of the Trump administration's position on immigration in ways that are representative of a broader change in American politics. By DAVID REIERSGORD.

Last week, local elections were held across the United States. In places beyond the coastal epicentres of political activity like Minnesota, voters turned out in great numbers - many doing so early - to cast their ballots. Lots of these voters were immigrants from Minnesota's east African population. Despite the Trump administration's rhetoric on immigration, Minnesota's significant Somali population has been demonstrating that immigrants are actively participating in democratic processes with political success.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly hammered on the topic of immigration, making it one of the pillars of his presidential platform. He promised to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. Moreover, he used a singularly negative image of immigrants - with the help of racist and xenophobic undertones - to convince millions of Americans they were under threat from outsiders. One of the groups he targeted the most was Somalis, the majority of whom in the United States reside in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area...