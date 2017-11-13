11 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Encourages Nationals On Country's Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Matala — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Saturday in Matala Municipality, southern Huila Province, deemed it fundamental to face the challenges on the country's economic and social development, aiming for the well-being and prosperity of Angolans.

João Lourenço, who delivered a speech at the main celebration act of Angola's 42nd National Independence anniversary marked on Saturday, asserted that Angolans are building a better future.

For such aim, he said, in his capacity as President of the Republic he counts on the support of all the citizens, without exclusion.

"The country is for us all, so it is up to us to make some effort to serve it", he said, adding that each one must show commitment to the economic development of Angola with a view to "guaranteeing the social progress and well-being of the Angolan people".

To him, the country cannot just wait for better days, it must be committed to the actions that bring about this result.

He reiterated that after the conquest of political independence and the preservation of the country's integrity, national unity, democracy, peace and national reconciliation it is imperative to work for economic independence.

"The Portuguese colonist humiliated Angolans, squandered the country's riches and, therefore, he had to fall", underlined the Angolan Head of State.

Angola became an independent nation on 11 November, 1975, after nearly fifteen years of armed struggle against the Portuguese colonial system.

One of the figureheads of the country's armed struggle against colonialism was the nationalist António Agostinho Neto, who proclaimed the National Independence on the referred date and became the first President of Angola, a deed that was also highlighted by President João Lourenço.

Angola

Angola and Zambia Seek Strengthened Transport Cooperation

The Angolan Transport minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, travelled Saturday to Lusaka, Zambia, to meet local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.