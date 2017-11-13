Angola: SIC Detain Hundreds of Citizens Suspected of Involvement in Crimes

Lubango — At least 764 citizens were detained between August and October this year, by the Criminal Investigation Services (SIC), in the southern Huila Province, for alleged involvement in 995 crimes of different types, informed last Friday, in Lubango City, the local SIC director, Alberto Suana

Speaking to ANGOP, Alberto Suana explained that in comparison to the same period of last year, there was a reduction of nine detentions and 31 criminal acts.

He said among the crimes committed are included violent abductions, homicides, assault and battery, rapes and robberies.

"We'll continue to work in an implacable way to clarify these criminal acts (...)", assured the criminal investigation official.