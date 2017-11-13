12 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Operation Leads to Apprehension of a Suspect and Recovery of Stolen Goods

Potchefstroom — A crime intelligence driven operation by Brits Cluster Crime Combating Unit (CCU) and police in Bedwang on Saturday, 11 November 2017 led to apprehension of a 35-year-old suspect.

The suspect's apprehension came after information was received that he was in possession of suspected stolen goods at Moretele village near Bedwang. Upon following up on the tip-off, the suspect from Suthelong village in Moretele was found in possession of seven sets of suspected stolen computers.

Further probe revealed that the goods worth R30 000,00 belonged to the New Horizon College which is in the same building with Makana Creche in Suthelong village. The goods were positively linked with a case of burglary business committed last month whereby nine computer sets were stolen.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 November 2017 on charges of business burglary and possession of suspected stolen goods.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended swift reaction, cooperation of various units and proper deployment of resources that resulted in the success. She said that the police will continue to work hard to ensure that criminals are brought to book.

