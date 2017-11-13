Luanda — Angola's Interclube team will start their participation and title defence, in the African Champion Clubs Cup in female basketball, this Saturday by facing the GSP of Algeria, a competition that is taking place in the Kilamba Multi-purpose Pavilion, in Luanda, as dictated by the draw.

According to the draw, another Angolan team, 1º de Agosto, are in group B and start the competition on Sunday by facing the Sport Authority squad from Kenya.

Still for Group B, Mozambique's Ferroviário de Maputo will Play Motema Pembe from the D.R Congo.

The first game of the inaugural will happen on Saturday afternoon, set to start at about 04.45, and it will involve the teams First Bank of Nigeria and Equity of Kenya, counting for group A.

According to the schedule of the competition, the AS Vitória squad from Congo, in group A, will not play in this round.

The competition is set to happen from 11 to 19 November.

Interclube are the title holders of this African competition.