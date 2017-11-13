Angola: France Congratulates Angola On Independence Day Commemoration

Luanda — The French Head of State, Emmanuel Macron, has sent a congratulations message to his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, in the ambit of the commemoration of Angola's 42nd Independence anniversary, marked on 11 November.

According to a press release from the French Embassy in Angola, Emmanuel Macron manifests the necessity for the "two countries to strengthen the partnership in all domains".

The same note, which reached ANGOP on Saturday, it is reaffirmed that also the importance of deepening the dialogue about peace and regional security.

The French President equally wishes to see a strengthening of the economic and co-operation ties between both countries.

He manifested the idea that in the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, that can be an opportunity to make advances in the referred objectives.

The relations between Angola and France date back to the year 1977.

There are in Angola about 70 French companies and roughly 2,500 French citizens working in this African country.

The French oil company Total is one of the main oil producers operating in Angola.

Other French companies are operating in the non oil domain, such as in the beverages sector. The French company Castle is one of the main shareholders in Angola's beer company Cuca (which is also the name of the beer).