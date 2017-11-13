11 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Industry Ministry Closes Potato Chips Factory

Luanda — The Industry Ministry, through a joint action with the Criminal Investigation Services (SIC) and the Central Laboratory of the Agriculture Ministry, last Friday determined the closure of the GOLDEN ROYAL EAGLE ANGOLA (GREA) factory, which produces potato chips in Benfica neighbourhood, in Luanda Province.

According to a press note issued by the Industry Ministry, the mentioned factory was producing the pre-fabricated FADYS'S potato chips by using expired products with fake expiry dates.

With a view to preventing great hazards to public health and preserving the quality of products in ANGOLA, the Industry Ministry warns the citizens to abstain from consuming products with the FADYS'S brand, until further notice, since an investigation is still in progress.

"In sequence of the operation, the SIC detained a Syrian citizen, who is responsible for the production of these products", reads the Industry Ministry's press note.

