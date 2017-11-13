Kenya: Muturi Puts Nasa on Notice Over Nominees

Jubilee MPs will go ahead and form House committees should the opposition fail to present its list of nominees by the end of the month, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has warned.

His Senate colleague, Mr Ken Lusaka, has already given the National Super Alliance (Nasa) until November 20 to organise its House leadership and nominate representatives to committees.

This, he said, would enable "the House to move forward".

Nasa earlier nominated as minority leaders Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula in the Senate and Suba MP John Mbadi in the National Assembly.

The selection of their deputies and minority whips has, however, been delayed pending "further consultation in the coalition".

REJECTED

Speaker Muturi quashed the nomination of Mr Mbadi, saying House rules were not followed when the selection was being communicated to him.

Mr Lusaka, on the other hand, rejected Mr Wetang'ula's nomination, saying his political outfit, Ford Kenya, is not a parliamentary party.

The rules require whips of the respective parties or coalitions to notify the speaker of the nominees and attach minutes of the meeting that made the decision.

Mr Mbadi's notification was done by Nasa chief executive officer Norman Magaya.

The absence of committees has seen the National Assembly and the Senate go on recess more often and in some cases, amending their calendar of business to legitimise the breaks.

QUORUM

Parliament operates its own calendar and its business is transacted through a committee system.

Mr Muturi said: "I will have no other choice but to have Parliament move forward."

This comes even as the Nasa leadership sought his indulgence to bring an organised and comprehensive list.

"If they don't resolve their issues, I will allow the party that is ready to bring names. A quorum is not about parties but those who are ready. The House moves as one and I may not wait any longer," said Mr Muturi.

The opposition's role of checking government expenditure is crucial.