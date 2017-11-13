11 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Transport Nightmare on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway After Flooding at Sultan Hamud

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Traffic on the Nairobi - Mombasa highway was paralysed for several hours Saturday after flooding at Sultan Hamud where a river burst its banks due to heavy rains rendering the road impassable.

Makueni County officials advised motorists to use the Machakos - Wote - Makindu road to avoid the snarl up that stretched for several kilometers.

Coast Traffic commandant Emmanuel Okanda said Public Service Vehicles buses from Nairobi had spent several hours on the road, causing a massive transport crisis on the busy highway.

"We anticipate major traffic snarl up along the highway due to the heavy flooding and breakdown of a lorry at Salama area in Voi," said Okanda.

Heavy rains have caused flash floods in different parts of the country over the last few weeks, claiming lives and destroying property.

