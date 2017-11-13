13 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: President Buhari's Visit to Turkey Attracts 23 Companies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: BashirAhmaad/Twitter
President Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's recent visit to Turkey to boost bilateral trade, 23 Turkish electrical manufacturing companies will visit Nigeria this week to meet buyers and distributors.

The Managing Director of Naijalink Ltd., Mrs Thessa Bagu, told the Newsmen in Lagos that the visit would strengthen trade and economic relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

Naijalinks, a local firm, connected foreign companies willing to do business in Nigeria to local buyers or sellers.

"Following renewed Turkish-Nigerian commitments to boost bilateral trade, a Turkish electronics and electrical goods trade mission will, this week, be visiting Nigeria for meetings with local buyers and distributors.

"This trade mission is coming only weeks after President Buhari visited Turkey to strengthen trade and economic relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

"Under the ambit of the Turkish Electro Technology Exporters' Association (TET) - a professional body representing over 7,500 companies - the trade mission will showcase advanced Turkish white goods, electronics, cables and electrical production and distribution equipment," she said.

Bagu said that the mission would comprise Turkish manufacturers, representing companies across consumer electronics and appliances, lighting, cables, electrical transmission and distribution equipment, industrial automation products and specialised cables.

She said that the mission, to be led by the Vice Chairman of TET Board, Mr Mehmet Kavaklioglu, would hold pre-scheduled meetings with Nigerian business operators at Eko Hotel and suites, Lagos, on Thursday.

According to her, Turkey's fast-growing electronics, white goods and electrical components sector annually exports over 10 billion dollars in goods to the global market.

Buhari went on a four-day working visit to Turkey on Oct. 18.

The president participated in the ninth D-8 Summit in Istanbul on Oct. 20 and held bilateral meetings with some member-countries.

Nigeria

New Airport Terminals Require U.S.$500 Million Extra to Correct Defects

About $500 million (N152.5 billion) extra is required to fix design anomalies in the on-going airport terminal buildings… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.