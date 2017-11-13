Angola: Bissau - Ambassador Highlights Unity of Angolans for Development

The Angolan Ambassador to Guinea Bissau, Daniel Rosa, last Saturday in Bissau highlighted the unity of Angolans as a factor that has been contributing to the development and growth of the country.

The diplomat, who was speaking in the ambit of the celebrations of the 42nd Independence anniversary of Angola, marked on 11 November, highlighted several achievements of Angolans throughout the 42 years of the country's independence, mainly since the full conquest of peace in the year 2002.

Speaking before an audience made up of members of the Angolan community residing in Guinea-Bissau and guests, the Angolan diplomat underlined the importance of the date as being the country's main historical landmark, since on 11 November Angola's freed themselves from the Portuguese colonial rule, after 500 years of domination.

"The main theme of the date this year reflects well the heroic action, "United for a democratic, United and Undivided Angola". Angola has really become united", he emphasised.

He also praised the heroes who fought so that Angolan could live liberty and work for development.

He recalled and commended also the peaceful democratic transition of Angola, highlighting the last August 23 elections, which were deemed a good example by the international community for peacefully bringing about a new government led by a new president, João Lourenço, who is also the second figure in the structure of the ruling MPLA party.

"It was a historical, peaceful and orderly political transition (...)", stressed the ambassador, commending the orderly way in which the former president, José Eduardo dos Santos, stepped down from power and made way for a new head of State to take over, João Lourenço, who was elected the country's chief magistrate as the presidential candidate of the MPLA party.

With the electoral process finished, he said, the country now has a new Executive, which has already reiterated its compromise to focus its action in solving the problems of the people, with major investments in the social sector and the diversification of the economy.