Ongoing Zanu PF fights could put the country at risk of genocide, MDC-T Youth Assembly national spokesperson, Brian Dube, has said.

Dube said the mutual hatred exhibited by officials in the ruling party had the potential to explode and cause unnecessary loss of life countrywide.

"As the fissures and fights in the ruling party are exhibiting tribal, regional and ethnic connotations, the country is at risk of persecutions and genocide,"Dube said.

President Robert Mugabe recently accused Masvingo and Midlands provinces of being breeding grounds for Zanu PF factional fights.

He accused the two provinces of supporting his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe, last week, fired Mnangagwa over a litany of allegations and the latter, who is reportedly in self-exile in South Africa, fearing for his life, has since issued a scathing press statement promising to take his former boss head-on.

Analysts say the infighting in Zanu PF has reached alarming levels with potential to cause a civil war.

Dube also said the current chaos in Zanu PF was based on personal interests whilst the majority the people were suffering.

"We witness a situation designed to create chaos and unaccountability. What we see is a system designed to breed and escalate violence at government level, at institutional levels and at private level," he said.

"Zanu PF deliberately intends to breed chaos so that they justify looting the few public resources available. They also intend to divert people from the real issues affecting lives of the masses."