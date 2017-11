Photo: Premium Times

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared support for the primary school reform being undertaken by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna.

The governor has announced plans to sack about 22,000 teachers who failed a competency test.

The move has been condemned by labour unions in the state as well as a senator from there.

President Buhari expressed his stance at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.

Details later...