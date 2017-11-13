An upcoming hip-hop artist in Kadoma is tackling a blackout by local radio stations to market his music using social media.

Tatenda Chisamba, popularly known as Trice, said after realising that he was facing hurdles to get his songs played on local radio stations, he thought of using social media to market his music.

"To get airplay on local radio stations is a daunting task, particularly when you are coming from outside Harare. I have decided to make use of various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Reverbnation and Twitter to market my songs," said Trice.

The young enterprising musician also says he uses social media in his car sale business, but bemoaned the high data charges and low-speed internet.

"Social media has contributed immensely to my businesses, but the charges of data and low speed internet is a major concern," said the former Jameson High School student.

Trice recently released a song titled Usandipedzera Nguva, which features South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artist, Cavienator Styles.

"The song speaks on what happens in relationships where partners don't trust each other. So, in the song we take the advisory role to tell the troubled partner that love is all about trust," he said.

The hip-hop crooner is not new in the industry as he has done many songs that include Hope Hadzichabatiki, whose video prominently featured on ZTV.

Two years ago, he came up with an anti-drug abuse awareness song titled No to Drug Abuse and recently teamed up with other young musicians in a track called No to Child Marriages.