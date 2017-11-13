13 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Killer T Charms Fans in Unfamiliar Territory

Mbare bred chanter Killer T was the toast of the night on Friday as he charmed revellers at News Cafe in Borrowdale. The musician, who is known for bragging about his "ghetto" roots momentarily forgot his upbringing as he churned out sing-along hits that have made him a household name. Buoyed by an appreciative crowd that had braved the rains, Killer T settled fast inunfamiliar territory.

His interaction with fans was amazing, as he publicly announced that he was from the ghetto and that it was music that had taken him to some exquisite places. The highlight of the show was when he performed his hit songs "Takangodaro" and "Vanoreva Nhema". However, fans who all along have been resisting the urge to dance were up ontheir feet before the singer disappeared back stage. The Mbare chanter continues to write his rags to riches story. Born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, Killer T has become a household name not only in Mbare but in other high-density suburbs. The dancehall star got his nickname from his brother who always referred to him as a "killer" of dancehall lyrics. He used to sing with his young brother Temptation and the combination gave birth to "Killer T" taking the "T" from the latter's initial.

Though he is gradually rising to the zenith, life has never been a bed of roses for the chanter. Faced with limited choices when he was orphaned at a tender age, Killer T had to use what he calls "God-given talent", to make ends meet. He would spend most of his time listening to dancehall songs and pen a few of his own then join his "crew" at Jexious Corner in Mbare where they would mix and mingle planning to sing their way out of poverty.

