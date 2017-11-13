Malawi: Reject Corrupt Leaders, Malawi Deserves Better - - Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has appealed to Malawians not to clap hands for politicians linked to corruption.

He said Malawians, should, therefore, carefully consider all those offering themselves for elective positions in elections and only elect leaders of integrity who will seal loopholes in financial sector that has sent more and more Malawians into poverty and debt instead of deepening the country's prosperity.

Msowoya, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe constituency and vice president of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), called on Malawi to choose leaders who will eradicate corruption, punish government indiscipline, and conflict of interest that raises tax on essential commodities.

He said this on Saturday during the Democracy Fair meeting organized by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) at Mlare Football ground in Karonga.

"Let me ask you to stop entertaining corrupt elected leaders. It pains me when you entertain such leaders despite knowing that they are stealing your taxpayers money," he said.

He further urged Malawians to stop receiving handouts from corrupt elected leaders but take them to tas

According to him, receiving handouts from such leaders is just the same as telling them to continue abusing public fund.

Malawi is in dire need of leaders who will lead from the front lines, be present and take charge and make the southern African nation the next powerhouse in Africa.

The Speaker noted that corruption is a crime driven by greed and often perpetrated by individuals with low integrity and no regard for the welfare of others.

He said Malawi now needs "leaders of integrity."

NICE northern regional officer Vincent Kalawa said his organization through Democracy Fair that consist all organisations dealing with human rights and democracy issues will continue sensitizing the community to take to task corrupt leaders.

During the function, some quoters suggested that all elected leaders who abuse the public fund should be booted out.

Others who attended the meeting include some civil society organisations, councillors, traditional leaders and the community.