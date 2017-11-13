13 November 2017

South Africa: Second Missing Durban Boy Found Dead

The body of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared last Tuesday - along with his friend who was found dead over the weekend - has been found in a canal in Bayhead, south of Durban, police said on Monday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 that Njabulo Mankayi's body was found by a Transnet pollution officer around 10:00 on Monday morning.

"The members from the Durban Search and Rescue unit and the K9 Search and Rescue unit were called out to Langebaan Road, Bayhead, to recover the decomposed body of Njabulo Mankayi from Grunter Gully Canal," she said.

"The body was floating in the canal. The worker then alerted police. His family came and identified his body," said Mbhele.

Mbhele said Mankayi had no visible injuries, but that "the post-mortem would determine the cause of death".

She said police investigations had led them to the canal on Sunday, but they couldn't find Mankayi's body because the canal was flooded.

Mankayi's friend, Luyanda Msomi, 10, was found in a bush in Montclair, Durban, on Saturday.

Msomi and Mankayi, who are both Grade 3 pupils at Clairwood Boys Primary School, were last seen boarding a bus to go home last Tuesday.

Two women have been arrested for kidnapping and murder.

"The suspects will now be charged with two counts of kidnapping and two of murder. They will appear in court soon," Mbhele said.

According to reports, one of the women was known to the boys.

