Ongwediva — A 73-year-old woman has found herself without a home after her polygamous husband chased her out of the common home she had lived in for more than 51 years. The woman, Perpetua Jonathan, alleges she was chased out of the house after her grandson stole liquor from the husband's room.

The incident occurred on October 17 at their house at Ondjondjo village in Oshana Region.

Jonathan also alleges that her husband has stopped communicating with her at home. Jonathan has shared the home, and the husband, with the second wife for 50 years. One is married to him legally and the other is married through traditional customs.

The matter has now been referred to the traditional headman of the village, Clemens Kashuupulwa, who is also the governor of Oshana Region. Kashuupulwa said as the village headman he is working on finding a solution that would allow the woman to go back home.

"Although the man has been living with two women under one roof, he cannot chase the legal and church [wedded] wife without giving her a portion of land where she can put up her [own] shelter," said Kashuupulwa.

Jonathan and the husband have seven children, while the second wife has 10 children with him.

What broke the camel's back was when the husband accused her of stealing bottles of liquor from his room, which were later found in the room of one of the grandsons.

"He came to me asking the whereabouts of our grandson. When I said I don't know he got annoyed and accused me of defending and protecting our grandson [who is] born by one of our sons. He then told me in the presence of many people that I should leave the house and never return," said Jonathan.

The woman claims her efforts to get assistance, regarding her abusive husband, from the police, the church and the traditional authorities have so far been futile.

"I am now frustrated because I have become homeless and a refugee in my own country," she said.