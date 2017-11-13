13 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Flagship Newspaper Pushes for Referendum On Electoral Reforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi's flagship newspaper, the Daily Times, is proposing a referendum on electoral reforms should government continue to drag its feet in tabling the Electoral Reforms Bill during the current sitting of parliament, which many feel it's likely.

President Peter Mutharika's address on Friday during the opening of the 47th Session of Parliament did not mention the issue of electoral reforms

despite the support the bills command from civil society organizations, the country's donor partners and opposition politicians.

Among the dragging Bills is the one on changing the electoral system and making some amendments to issues concerning electoral dispute resolution by delaying the swearing in of the winning presidential candidate.

The Bills also propose Malawi to migrate from the Malawi's long time First-Pass-the- Post electoral system to 50+1 system.

"The ruling party seems not to be happy with 50+1 amendment. This is what is making the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) jittery... The party is being led by leaders who that was voted into power with a mere 36 percent of the national vote," says the paper in its editorial comment.

It adds that no wonder they are not interested in the bills because he is in the know that come 2019, he may not be able to amass enough votes.

"It's becoming clear that the ruling party wants to keep the status quo because like other parties before it, they have been benefiting from it."

The Electoral Reforms Bills failed to be tabled in parliament in May as was earlier planned because Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, Samuel Tembenu said he received the recommendations of the Special Law Commission late.

He promised to table the Bills in November.

"This is November and there are all indications that the government is again not ready... The Minister of Justice Tembenu has to be held accountable and deliver on the promise he made in May this year. If that fails, we will need a referendum," the paper concludes.

Meanwhile the opposition parliamentarians have threatened to mount a strong protest in parliament should government fail to table the eagerly awaited Electoral Reforms Bills during the current sitting.

And the donors have stressed that they expect the newly-opened Parliament to deliberate on electoral reforms for the sake of the country's democratic growth.

Malawi

Mutharika Presides Over Remembrance Day in Mzuzu

President Mutharika Commander in Chief of Malawi Defence Force pays respect after he lays a wreath Abel Ikiloni mana Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.