Malawi: Mutharika Presides Over Remembrance Day in Mzuzu

Mzuzu — President Mutharika Commander in Chief of Malawi Defence Force pays respect after he lays a wreath Abel Ikiloni mana

President Arthur Peter Mutharika Sunday led Malawians in commemorating Remembrance Day at Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

The Remembrance Day, also known as the Poppy Day, is observed by the Commonwealth Countries and other nations in honour of those who lost their lives in first and second world wars.

It is commemorated on November 11 at 11 am, the day and time when the Second World War officially ended.

An estimated 30,000 Malawian soldiers participated in the two world wars' battle fronts in different countries including Ethiopia, Madagascar, Burma and Jamaica, just to mention a few.

During the event in Mzuzu, President Mutharika led Malawians in laying wreaths at a makeshift cenotaph mounted at Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

Other dignitaries that laid their wreath include, Speaker of National Assembly, Richard Msowoya, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda SC, Ex-veteran soldier and representatives of Chief Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, among others.

Members of the clergy from different denominations said prayers during the event. They prayed for continued peace and tranquillity in Malawi and that God should bless the nation with good rains.

In the Central Region, Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima presided over a similar function at Area 18 on behalf of the State President.

In Zomba, the ceremony was presided over by Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Anna Kachikho, where a congregation gathered at the War Memorial Tower at Cobbe Barracks where two maroons were sounded and interdenominational prayers held in honour of those that fought in the two world wars and subsequent wars.

Kachikho also represented the State President Professor Peter Mutharika who is Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force.

Two maroons that were sounded during the sombre mood around 11 o'clock were another honour for the First World War (1914 to 1918) and Second World War (1939 to 1945) heroes.