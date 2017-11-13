Mzuzu — NAM President Khungekile Matiya left present a trophy to Moyale Barracks Sisters Pic by Bernard Mhone -Mana

Moyale Barracks Sisters have grabbed the Presidential Netball Regional Trophy from Karonga Queens to qualify for national level after beating the defending champions 33-22 baskets.

Fourteen teams from northern region were competing in a Presidential Netball League at regional level from Friday to Saturday at Katoto Netball Court in Mzuzu.

In the semi-finals, Moyale Sisters defeated Super Queens while Karonga Sisters beat Malongo Sisters.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President, Khungekile Matiya, hailed northern region teams for their impressive standard of play.

"I have seen very exciting netball today and I have spotted very promising players. Their standard of play is very good.

"Teams from other regions can come and poach; more especially from these two teams, Moyale and Karonga, which can contribute to the national team in future," Matiya said.

The regional champions have been awarded K200, 000 cash and a trophy while runners up, Karonga Queens, went away with K150, 000.

Third-placed Super Queens pocketed K125 000 while Malongo Sisters went home with K100 000 for emerging fourth.

According to NAM, this year's national finals will be held in the northern region at Katoto Netball Court in Mzuzu City.