South Africa: Num's Members House Burnt Down in the Vaal

press release

The National Union of Mine Workers Youth Structure (NUM-YS) is disturbed and concerned by the recent acts of crime and barbarian that it observed in Orange farm in the Vaal area in Gauteng where our youth leader (Tebogo Litelu) house was burnt down by alleged Amcu hooligans on Friday. Comrade Tebogo Litelu is the Branch Chairperson of the Vaal Sanitary which is a manufacturing company under construction where the NUM organises.

"This is a direct attack to NUM and its members with the view to shift or destroy NUM in all workplaces where we organize and as the NUM-YS we are prepared to fight back with all resources we have to defend the NUM and its entire membership," said

Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM-YS National Secretary.

"We further call for local law enforcement agencies to take this matter seriously and all perpetrators must be brought to book as soon as possible," Mrasi added.

It is very sad that these hooligans are fighting fellow workers instead of fighting their class enemy which is the employer.

Relax Mchana, NUM is here to stay.