11 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Impala, KCB to Lock Horns in Floodies Final

Nairobi — Hosts Impala Saracens will be out to retain the Impala Floodlit tournament next week when they meet KCB Rugby Club in the final at the Impala Club.

This is after Impala beat Mean Machine 20-10 in the first club semi-final while KCB eliminated Homeboyz 18-16 in the second semi mouthwatering clash.

In the Universities final, Menengai Oilers will take on Catholic Monks while in the Plate final will see Strathmore Leos face Kenya Harlequin.

In the late kick-off, KCB returned to the Floodies final after grounding two tries, penalty and a drop-goal to seal the two-point win in the match where Homeboyz's Mohamed Omolo was named the man of the match.

KCB will be looking to revenge against Impala after losing to the hosts 33-32 in last year's final.

Omolo had a chance to send Homeboyz to the final with a penalty after the hooter but his kick went wide as KCB led 18-16.

Omolo had opened the scoring for Homeboyz before KCB hit back through Elphas Otieno and Brian Omondi's tries. Steve Otieno crossed over for Homeboyz with Omolo adding the extras.

He would send in another penalty to give Homeboyz a 13-12 lead but Elphas restored the lead for the bankers with a penalty.

Omolo on the other side was sure with his boot for Homeboyz to lead again 16-15 but a KCB attack resulted in a well slotted in drop goal by Ken Moseti to make it 18-16. Omolo's last-minute penalty went wide.

-Impala edge out Machine-

In the earlier kick-off, Impala had a converted try, a penalty try and two penalties against Machine's converted try and a penalty.

Quinto Oongo converted his try that opened the scoring for Impala before the championship side pulled three points through Eric Muthama for 7-3 score at the interval. Oongo would add another penalty to extend the lead to 10-3.

Valentine Odoyo landed a try for Machine and converted it to bring the scores to 10-10 but their hopes of a comeback were dealt a huge a blow as Impala were awarded a penalty try after kicking out a ball in the scrum.

Mark Kwemoi would add a drop-goal for Impala to seal the 20-10 win.

