Kenya: Thousands Attend Bishop Cornelius Korir's Burial

Photo: Dennis Lubanga/Daily Nation

The remains of Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Cornelius Korir during the funeral mass at the Eldoret Sports Club on Saturday November 11, 2017.

Thousands of mourners among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are attending burial mass for the late Eldoret Diocese Bishop Cornelius Korir at the Eldoret Sports Club.

The mass is led by Catholic Head in Kenya Cardinal John Njue and other Catholic Bishops.

Clerics from other denominations are also in attendance.

Bishop Korir has been described as an icon of peace and reconciliation among warring communities in the Rift Valley.

Other leaders present include; Cabinet Secretaries, Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and his Mining counterpart Dan Kazungu. Governors, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) among other leaders.

Earlier Saturday, two people were injured after they were hit by huge flatscreen billboard after it was blown by wind.

They were rushed to hospital as the funeral mass went on.

Father Fredrick Njoroge who is in charge of communications at Eldoret Catholic Diocese said that the church has instructed those who will be given an opportunity to speak to take the shortest time between two to three minutes each.

"In the arrangement, all other dignitaries will be asked to waive to the mourners then Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson will be invited to make brief remarks then invite Deputy President who will invite the President," said Father Njoroge.

The cortege is expected to leave for burial inside the church at around 3pm where only accredited people including journalists will be allowed in.

"We only expect 3,000 people at the church grounds," added Father Njoroge.