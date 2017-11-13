Kenya Avenge Over SA Select to Win Safland 7s

Nairobi — The Kenya Sevens select side were crowned the Safland Sevens champions after edging out South Africa Select 19-12 on Saturday in Namibia.

Kenya ran in three tries with two conversions against South Africa's two tries and one conversion to avenge the defeat in the round robin where the Blitzbokke won 24-21 to condemn Kenya to second.

To reach the cup final, Shujaa had beaten Namibia Academy 38-0.

Sammy Oliech, Willy Ambaka and Sam Muregi scored for Kenya with Oliech making the conversions to beat a side they had lost to in pool matches.

The national sevens side returns to Nairobi to continue with preparations for the 2017/18 HSBC World Sevens Series opener, Dubai 7s.

Against South Africa, Shujaa had hoped to win all her matches to finish top in the round-robin tournament where the top four teams head directly to the semifinal.

The team that is managed by Kenya Sevens assistant coach Will Webster will now face third-placed team in semis.

Eden Agero crossed over twice with Jeff Oluoch also bagging a try. Eden sent in the three conversions. Previous matches of the tournament saw Kenya beat Namibia 12-0, Zambia 31-0 and Bulls 49-0.

Kenya Sevens finished second in pool A with nine points as SA Select topped with 12 points after winning four matches. Bulls came third as Namibia and Zambia finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Shujaa started on a high note beating hosts Namibia 12-0, dismissing Zambia 31-0 and thrashing Bulls 49-0.

Pool B saw Namibia academy finish top with 12 points above Dukia who had 9 as Tisan, Botswana and Lesotho finished 3rd, 4th and 5th with six, three and zero points in respective.