12 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: House Receives Bill on People's Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kazungu Samuel

The Kilifi County Assembly has received a bill aimed at the formation of a people's assembly.

If the bill is passed and adopted, Kilifi will join some counties that have accepted proposals that seek to push for the opposition National Super Alliance's quest for reforms, including electoral ones, in the country.

Speaker Jimmy Kahindi said: "I received it on Friday and approved it. It will be handed over to the business committee on Monday for allocation of time."

Mr Kahindi is the chairman of the business committee.

He said debate and adoption of the bill might take time because he, the assembly leader of majority and the leader of minority will be away on official duties.

On Friday, MCAs Sammy Ndago (Shimo La Tewa), Gilbert Peru (Sokoni), Nuzla Sahhib (Nominated) and Victoria Mnyazi (Nominated) said they were ready to adopt the proposal.

Kenya

Okombe's Girlfriend, Rugby Player Charged With His Murder

The girlfriend of slain Kenya Rugby 15s player Mike Okombe has been charged with his murder. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.