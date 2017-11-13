Kenya: House Receives Bill on People's Assembly

The Kilifi County Assembly has received a bill aimed at the formation of a people's assembly.

If the bill is passed and adopted, Kilifi will join some counties that have accepted proposals that seek to push for the opposition National Super Alliance's quest for reforms, including electoral ones, in the country.

Speaker Jimmy Kahindi said: "I received it on Friday and approved it. It will be handed over to the business committee on Monday for allocation of time."

Mr Kahindi is the chairman of the business committee.

He said debate and adoption of the bill might take time because he, the assembly leader of majority and the leader of minority will be away on official duties.

On Friday, MCAs Sammy Ndago (Shimo La Tewa), Gilbert Peru (Sokoni), Nuzla Sahhib (Nominated) and Victoria Mnyazi (Nominated) said they were ready to adopt the proposal.