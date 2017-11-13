Kenya: Aukot Seeks to Be Part of Poll Petition

Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot wants to join the election petition pending at the Supreme Court.

Seeking to join the case as an interested party, Dr Aukot states that he has direct and legitimate interest in the petition, having participated in the repeat poll.

He says that the petition is principally on whether there ought to have been fresh nominations before holding the rerun.

Dr Aukot argues that having sought the interpretation of the same issue and received a favourable judgement from the High Court, it is prudent that he be enjoined as an interested party so that he can assist the court in addressing the issue of nomination of candidates among others.

He states that his contribution will be of relevance and useful to the court and different from those of the other parties since he has been an active player in both elections.

The Chief Justice directed that parties seeking to join the case as interested parties and amicus curiae (friend of the court), have until midday to file their applications.