Kenya: KNUT Wants Pay Deal Time Halved

A union is in talks with the Teachers Service Commission on how a pay deal signed in 2016 could be implemented in two years.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Wilson Sossion on Sunday said the reduction of the implementation circle, which started July, would benefit members.

"We are in talks with TSC over the issue and hope all will be well," Mr Sossion said at a press conference in Nairobi where he was accompanied by Knut acting chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi.

More than 152,000 teachers in the lower cadre would get the increase in two phases but for those in higher job groups, the increment will be in four years.

PROMOTION

The Sh54 billion agreement overhauled the grading system and capped the overall salary of the highest-paid teacher at Sh157,656 and the lowest at 21,756.

On the annual delegates conference in Mombasa next month, Mr Sossion said the focus would be on promotion of teachers in common cadre and those with new qualifications.

"We will look at the performance appraisal for teachers as well as delocalisation of leadership of schools," the ODM nominated MP said.

Mr Sossion disclosed that Knut's top-decision making organ -- the National Executive Committee -- would meet in Mombasa from Tuesday to Friday to set the agenda for the December forum.

TEACHERS

"We've already identified delegates who will attend the Mombasa meeting. NEC will look at issues to be discussed," he said.

During the Mombasa meeting, the union will elect leaders to replace those who have retired.

A TSC report released last month showed that attendance in class by teachers and heads had increased since the start of their appraisal last year.

Their presence, the report said had improved syllabus coverage as the appraisal had reduced absenteeism in school and classroom.

The more than 30,000 heads -- 23,000 in primary and 7,000 in post-primary institutions -- are subjected to performance contracting while teachers are appraised for development.

According to a 2017/18 Unesco report, also released last month, performance of students in national examinations should not be used to promote or demote teachers.