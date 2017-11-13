Kenya: Mudavadi Announces Nasa's Next Move, Criticises Church Leaders

Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday said they will call for a referendum to change the Constitution to ensure electoral justice is upheld.

Mr Mudavadi said the National Super Alliance resorted to invoking the "people's power" as a means of pushing for electoral reforms.

"We will soon call for [a] referendum where we will seek to ensure that people's power is felt.

"Jubilee intends to use its numerical strength in Parliament and this is what we want to tame," he said

PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLIES

Four counties: Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia and Vihiga have approved the motion to establish People's Assemblies.

More county assemblies are expected to follow suit; in Kakamega the motion will be debated on Tuesday.

"We do not recognise the elections of August 8 and October 26.

"We want a new constitutional arrangement, electoral justice and respect for every vote cast," he said Sabatia Primary School in Vihiga County during the burial of Mrs Mary Muhonja.

Mrs Muhonja is the wife of Mr Alfred Lulu and they were best man and bridesmaid during Mr Mudavadi's wedding.

CHURCH LEADERS

The Amani National Congress leader chided the Catholic Church for what he termed as lateness in agitating for dialogue to solve the political crisis.

On Thursday, the Catholic bishops said they would lead a national dialogue forum, following sharp divisions occasioned by the rerun presidential election held last month.

"The Catholic Church is now calling for dialogue. But where have they been all this time.

"We welcome their gesture but they buried their heads in the sand all this time," he said.

INTERIM GOVERNMENT

The burial was also attended by Vihiga Senator George Khaniri who said justice is a requisite for peace.

"People call for peace and stability but forget the need for justice. Without justice, there is no peace," he said.

Mr Khaniri defended the motion on establishment of People's Assembly that is now before Nasa dominated assemblies, saying that it is legal.

"We are not doing this for Raila Odinga but the future generations. Perennial rigging of elections is disfranchising other potential leaders from ascending to the presidency," the lawmaker said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to step aside to pave the way for the creation of a six-month interim government.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi also attended the burial.