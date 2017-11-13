13 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okombe's Girlfriend, Rugby Player Charged With His Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Kenya Simba's Mike Okombe in action against Tunisia during their Confederation of African Rugby match on June 28, 2015 at RFUEA grounds.
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — The girlfriend of slain Kenya Rugby 15s player Mike Okombe has been charged with his murder.

Maryanne Mumbi was charged alongside rugby player Calvin Okoth with his murder which occurred on November 5 after he was reportedly stabbed in the chest.

The two however, did not take a plea because the resident Judge Justice Maureen Odero was absent.

Two other rugby players, Eric Mochache and Vincent Omondi were released after police investigations.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday.

The Kenya Rugby 15s player and Kabras Sugar RFC was declared dead on arrival at Valley Hospital in Nakuru where he was rushed by fellow rugby player Otieno.

Reports indicate the group were at Otieno's house at Nakuru's London Estate when the incident occurred at about 7pm.

Okombe's friend who sought anonymity said there was a small disagreement between him and his girlfriend during which she dashed to the kitchen came back with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The two had a child together but were not married.

Otieno's wife is a sister to Okombe's girlfriend.

Okombe who has since moved to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club had come to Nakuru to attend a birthday for Otieno's child and was to use his stay there to clear with the Nakuru Rugby Football Club which had not certified his move to Kabras.

Kenya

Headteacher Meets Teachers Commission Boss Drunk

Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia on Monday came face to face with teacher drunkenness as she inspected… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.