Nigeria: Eagles Land in Russia for Argentina Cracker

The Super Eagles have arrived in Krasnodar, Russia ahead of tomorrow's friendly match against Argentina, to be played at the Krasnodar stadium in Krasnodar.

This comes as Argentina have released Lionel Messi from their squad after one friendly game and allowed him to return to Barcelona.

According to the Argentine Football Association, Messi made his way to the airport after the game to catch a flight back to Barcelona and will play no part in the country's second friendly against Nigeria.

Jorge Sampaoli revealed afterwards that the idea to preserve the forward's energy was his and stressed that Messi has never asked for rest any time that he has been called up.

A higher risk of injury due to playing a game every four days was among Sampoali's concerns and as such, he has released the forward from duty.

The Super Eagles landed in Krasnodar, Russia at 7.30pm (Nigerian time) before heading to their hotel to relax their tired muscles after the World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on Friday night.