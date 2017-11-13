11 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyakeya Shoots Mathare United Closer to Safety

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Cliff Nyakeya struck a second half winner as 2008 champions Mathare United edged out already relegated Muhoroni Youth 2-1 to inch closer to safety in the SportPesa Premier League on Saturday.

Nyakeya completed a sweeping move from Mathare to give the Slum Boys the lead in the 57th minute, just six minutes after Maxwell Onyango had cancelled out Edward Seda's first half opener.

After a cagey start that had seen both sides defend cautiously due to the soggy state of the Ruaraka grounds, Seda opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time with a low shot after Nyakeya had teed him up inside the area.

Mathare, among the five teams that could join Muhoroni in the second tier next term, had the worst possible start to the second half after Onyango poked home the equaliser after rookie goalkeeper Mark Kioko and his defence line had failed to deal with a ball inside the area.

But Muhoroni's lead didn't last. Speedy forward John Mwangi left his marker down the left flank before finding Nyakeya with a low cross at the back post to restore Mathare's lead - a goal that could possibly be the defining moment for Francis Kimanzi and his charges.

The teams struggled to patch up a string of passes together owing to the muddy surface due to the heavy rains that pounded the area on Friday night, but this did nothing to deter the slum boys from collecting three points from their opponents.

Kenya

Okombe's Girlfriend, Rugby Player Charged With His Murder

The girlfriend of slain Kenya Rugby 15s player Mike Okombe has been charged with his murder. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.