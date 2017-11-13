Kenya: Nyakeya Shoots Mathare United Closer to Safety

Cliff Nyakeya struck a second half winner as 2008 champions Mathare United edged out already relegated Muhoroni Youth 2-1 to inch closer to safety in the SportPesa Premier League on Saturday.

Nyakeya completed a sweeping move from Mathare to give the Slum Boys the lead in the 57th minute, just six minutes after Maxwell Onyango had cancelled out Edward Seda's first half opener.

After a cagey start that had seen both sides defend cautiously due to the soggy state of the Ruaraka grounds, Seda opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time with a low shot after Nyakeya had teed him up inside the area.

Mathare, among the five teams that could join Muhoroni in the second tier next term, had the worst possible start to the second half after Onyango poked home the equaliser after rookie goalkeeper Mark Kioko and his defence line had failed to deal with a ball inside the area.

But Muhoroni's lead didn't last. Speedy forward John Mwangi left his marker down the left flank before finding Nyakeya with a low cross at the back post to restore Mathare's lead - a goal that could possibly be the defining moment for Francis Kimanzi and his charges.

The teams struggled to patch up a string of passes together owing to the muddy surface due to the heavy rains that pounded the area on Friday night, but this did nothing to deter the slum boys from collecting three points from their opponents.