13 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 5 Niger Republic Nationals in Police Net for Grazing Cattle On Farmlands

By Bashir Bello

Katsina — FIVE herdsmen from Niger Republic have been arrested by officers of Katsina State Police Command for grazing their cattle on farmlands and destroying crops at Daddara village of Jibia Local Government Area.

Speaking while parading the suspects after a briefing weekend, the state Police Commissioner, Besen Gwana, described their action as criminal conspiracy, mischief and being in possession of dangerous weapons when they entered the farmlands.

Recovered from the herdsmen were a Dane gun, six bows and six quivers of arrows, four cutlasses and an Army camouflage sweater.

Gwana added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Continuing, the Commissioner said the Police had also arrested one Tasi'u of Hayin Bako village of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Saminu of Kofa Kaura in Katsina metropolis, for alleged vandalism.

The Police Commissioner said the duo invaded a telecommunication installation at Modoji, vandalised the facility and attempted to steal an electricity power generating set.

Nigeria

