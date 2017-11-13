13 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ijaw Laud Presidency's Meeting With Clark On Avengers

By Tony Nwankwo

Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, has commended the Presidency over its meeting with Chief Edwin Clark over the Avengers' threat to resume attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta.

In a statement by Comrade Joseph Evah, the group said the visit of the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta, General Boroh, to Chief Clark, to appeal to Avengers, was a further confirmation that the group parading itself as alternative to PANDEF is fake and incapable of speaking for the region.

"The Presidency knows the background of the gamblers working against PANDEF. Even those they claim to be supporting them in the Presidency cannot openly associate with them, the same way Mr President ordered General Boroh to contact Chief Clark."

We urge the Federal Government to urgently implement the issues raised by PANDEF on behalf the Niger Delta people without further delay to reduce tension in our region."

