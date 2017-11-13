Liberia: Govt Blasts Allan White

The Government of Liberia has criticized Mr. Allan White, former Chief Prosecutor of the United Nations back War Crimes Court of Sierra Leone, for his recent comment accusing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of supporting Ambassador George Manneh Weah in the electoral process.

Mr. White, in an interview with Straight Talk Africa on the Voice of America said he has been informed of a plan being allegedly charted by the President's son, Robert Sirleaf to replace Senator Weah, once the Coalition for Democratic Change's standard bearer ascends to the Presidency.

White said he is aware that an unnamed individual has spoken directly to one of the President's sons that a deal had been sealed with Senator Weah in which he will never go after the Sirleaf administration for any political corruption or graft, as well as there will be no war crimes tribunal.

In reaction, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe said the government was gravely disappointed in Mr. White's claims.

Minister Nagbe: "The government of Liberia is disappointed over recent comments on the Voice of America Straight Talk Africa program by Mr. Allan White who made several baseless, untrue and unfounded comments against President Sirleaf.

The Information Minister said Mr. White's regurgitation of politically motivated hearsay is quite unfortunate, adding "We hereby categorically deny again that Madam President has entered into any political deal to give any support to the CDC as is being claimed."

He said the government, under the leadership of President Johnson-Sirleaf remains focused on ensuing that she culminates her exceptional leadership tenure with a transition in which the people of Liberia will freely, fairly and transparently choose their leader at the ballot box within the constitutionally prescribed time-frame.

"We urge Mr. White and others to contribute positively to Liberia's democracy by refraining from spreading untruthful propaganda," he stated.