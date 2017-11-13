Kenya: Governor Gakuru's Term Marked By Driver Reshuffles, Aides Say

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru had been served by at least six drivers before he his death in an accident along the Thika highway.

Close aides told the Sunday Nation that, in his short stint as the Nyeri Governor, the former Vision 2030 director would change drivers abruptly and at some point he had even opted to drive himself.

SHORT NOTICE

The changes, according to the aides who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, were done verbally by either the governor or his aides without any documentation.

The changes would be done on short notice especially if the driver erred or fell short of the governor's expectations, according to an aide.

Those who chauffeured Mr Gakuru included Mr Peter Gakinya, Mr Samuel Kinyanjui, two of his campaigners and two police officers.

Mr Kinyanjui was behind the wheel on the ill-fated day when Mr Gakuru's vehicle rammed against guard rails, causing him serious injuries which led to his death.

Mr Kinyanjui had previously been employed as a driver by the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

He was classified as an undesignated driver at the county government, relieving drivers who went on leave.

RESHUFFLES

A county employee disclosed that Mr Kinyanjui received his appointment letter as Mr Gakuru's driver four days before the accident yet he had been assigned to the governor two weeks earlier.

It has also emerged that the officer in charge of transport attached to the Office of the Governor was never consulted on the reshuffles.

"Communication on the reshuffles should come from the transport officer which should be in writing. But the reshuffles were done in a disorderly and random manner," indicated a driver.

Mr Gakinya was former Governor Nderitu Gachagua's designated driver since he took office in 2013 until his death.

On Mashujaa Day, the governor arrived at Kamukunji grounds driven by a police officer. The police officer drove him for only that day, one aide revealed.

LEAVE

On the day Mr Gachagua's grandson was mauled to death by dogs, Dr Gakuru drove himself from Nairobi with his official cars - a Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Pajero and a chase car - following him.

A month before the accident, drivers designated to former county executives were asked to surrender their vehicles at the county government offices after Dr Gakuru sent the officials on compulsory leave.

What followed were letters of the drivers' deployment to other offices and their replacements issued with appointment letters.

"Take note that your deployment is effective seven days from the date of this letter. You are expected to do a proper handing over to your supervisor before the effective date," indicated the letter.

According to one of the drivers who was served with a deployment letter, the new administration did not trust any of the drivers and secretaries who served in Mr Gachagua's administration.

TRANSFERS

Ms Beth Karimi, who was the acting secretary under Dr Gakuru, however, denied claims that she targeted those who had worked in the previous regime.

"Transfers are normal administrative procedures. As county secretary, I had the power to move an officer from one ministry to the other," she said.

There was, however, bad blood between Dr Gakuru and Mr Gachagua after the former accused the latter of rigging the 2013 election.

Dr Gakuru unsuccessfully vied for the governor's seat in 2013, losing to Mr Gachagua by a margin of about 10,000 votes.

The standard procedure of handing over a vehicle in the government involves the officer in charge of transport inspecting the condition of the vehicle before allowing another driver to use it.

It also emerged that some of the drivers had contemplated resigning, citing mistreatment and discrimination.

PARKING FEE

In the most recent incident at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where Dr Gakuru's personal assistant, Gakuru Muchiri, is admitted, a driver is reported to have been dismissed for asking for money to pay the parking fee.

Meanwhile, burial arrangements for the governor are going on at the national and county levels spearheaded by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and deputy governor Mutahi Kahiga.

The governor will be buried at his Kirichu home in Nyeri County on Saturday.

"We will be having county prayers every day up to Friday at the Kamukunji grounds. Our religious leaders will be in charge of the prayers," said Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu.

The county organising committee has been meeting at Green Hills hotel to give daily briefings.